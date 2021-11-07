Jennifer Aniston Just Revealed Her Holy Grail Eyeliner — & It’s Only $20 On Amazon

If there’s one thing we can’t get enough of, it’s Jennifer Aniston’s beauty and skincare regimen. From luxurious picks like the Cle De Peau Beaute Concealer and the affordable clay masks from Charlotte Tilbury, Aniston knows how to pick the must-have products to have in your makeup bag.

In a 2019 interview with Instyle, Aniston revealed her favorite luxe liner is the organic Jillian Dempsey Natural Kôhl Eyeliner. The luxurious eyeliner is waterproof, cruelty-free, and one of the top picks for Aniston’s red carpet looks — what more could you ask for?

Admittedly, a lot of pencil liners have a bit of a hard edge to them, making the looks you try out to be a more painful process than expected. Made with Jojoba Oil, Shea Butter, and Marula Oil, this eyeliner was designed to glide on as smoothly as possible. It also comes with a built-in smudge tip for softer looks during the day.

The Jillian Dempsey Kôhl Eyeliner can go in the waterline or be used to help perfect that smokey eye look you saw on YouTube.

Aniston always has such amazing eye makeup on the red carpet, and now we’re one step closer to knowing all of her beauty secrets.

