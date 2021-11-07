Giada De Laurentiis Just Released Her Long-Awaited Gift Guide & Here’s What We’re Loving Right Now

Italian chef and founder of Giadzy Giada De Laurentiis just curated the most sumptuous and opulent gift guide yet, and you can find everything at Bloomingdale’s.

When asked about the gift guide, she told Bloomingdale’s she specifically chose every single gift in the guide that reminded her of her Italian heritage and homey vibes. “I was inspired to share all the authentic Italian ingredients I grew up on and introduce people to the small purveyors that make them—they are the heart and soul of Italian culture. I’m excited to bring the flavors of Italy to everyone’s dinner table!”

Check out our favorite gift choices from the chef’s sought-after gift guide!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s. Courtesy of Bloomingdale's.

Meri Meri Christmas Motif Cookie Cutters — $12.00

Time to indulge yourself and the whole family with six festive stainless steel cookie cutters. They come in some of your favorite animals and holiday symbols — and everyone will love how the holiday cookies will turn out.

Meri Meri Christmas Motif Cookie Cutters $12 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s. Courtesy of Bloomingdale's.

Giadzy x Bloomingdale’s Festa Della Pizza, Limited Edition — $35.00

Giada paired up with Bloomingdales to create the perfect Neapolitan-style pizza kit — whether you want to give it to your chef’s best friend or your favorite mom, who’s getting started with the gourmet meals. The kit comes with luxurious ingredients like focaccia flour, Sicilian cherry sauce, chili paste, and Sicilian oregano.

Giadzy x Bloomingdale’s Festa Della Pizza, Limited Edition $35 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s. Courtesy of Bloomingdale's.

C.O. Bigelow West Village Rose Hand Wash & Body Lotion Set — $42.00

Giada handpicked this lotion set for her gift guide — and we’re obsessed with the rose hand wash and lotion duo. It’s free of animal testing and contains borage oil, panthenol, and grapeseed oil for the softest skin you’ve ever had.

C.O. Bigelow West Village Rose Hand Wash & Body Lotion Set $42 Buy now Sign Up

Courtesy of Bloomingdale’s. Courtesy of Bloomingdale's.

WITHCO Bloody Mary Mixer — $16.00

Time to step up your usual brunch routine with a curated Bloody Mary mixer. It comes with a plethora of ingredients like apple cider vinegar, light brown sugar, lemon juice, and paprika, to name a few — so you and your gals have the best Bloody Mary brunch date ever.

WITHCO Bloody Mary Mixer $16 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our favorite pasta dishes by Giada De Laurentiis below: