Jennifer Aniston Revealed Her Favorite Holiday Candle & We Found it On Nordstrom

The holidays are approaching, and everyone’s trying to find the perfect gift for their loved ones. And don’t forget, it’s more than okay to treat yourself to a lavish gift at the end of it all. After all the sales hunting and keeping track of it all, it can be a lot. But are you stuck on that perfect gift? Well, you can’t go wrong with a candle — especially a Jennifer Aniston-approved one.

In a 2019 interview with Instyle, Aniston revealed that her biggest essentials from skincare to the most binge-worthy show she’s been obsessing over. Her home essential is the BYREDO Burning Rose Candle— and we found it at Nordstrom for a pretty affordable price.

BYREDO Burning Rose Candle Nordstrom.

BYREDO Burning Rose Candle 2.5 oz $45 Buy now Sign Up

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Handmade in France, this candle is the epitome of luxury and opulence. It’s made from mouth-blown glass, topped with a cotton wick. The magnetic scent smells of fresh, velvety petals, birch leaves, and an aroma of woodlands. It also has touches of violet, plumes, ebony wood, leather, and birch smoke.

BYREDO is a quite lavish candle brand, and this one takes the cake — especially since it’s Aniston-approved. But customers have called this sumptuous candle “heavenly” and a “wonderful gift” — which is perfect since the Holidays are right around the corner.

Plus, for those who want to maintain a low-waste lifestyle, you can upcycle the jar when you’re fresh out.

The BYREDO Burning Rose Candle is available at Nordstrom.

BYREDO Burning Rose Candle 2.5 oz $45 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: