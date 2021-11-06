Kate Middleton Stunned In This Red Turtleneck & We Found Some Perfect Dupes

The Duchess of Cambridge always looks like the pinnacle of class and style with her fresh ensembles. Lately, people are buzzing over one outfit on the official Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram.

Kate Middleton wore a stunning red ensemble, with the perfect red Holiday turtleneck on Oct. 19 for the “Taking Action on Addiction” campaign launch in London, UK. While the top is no doubt a bit on the pricier side, we found some amazing dupes — some of which from your favorite department stores.

The Charter Top turtleneck is a limited-time special made entirely of cotton. So if you’re wanting to cozy up this winter, or create a perfectly layered look, you can’t go wrong with this pullover turtleneck.

This long turtleneck is a customer favorite, with many customers calling it the “perfect fit” and super “soft.” The knit fabric and cotton blend top is just what you need to feel like the classiest woman at the meeting.

This Amazon essential sweater is the epitome of comfort, with its lightweight feel and snuggly material. Many customers are saying it’s the best for taller women and looks super luxurious — even with the affordable price tag.

