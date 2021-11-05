It’s Not Too Late To Get Your Hands On a Beauty Advent Calendar — Here Are 5 That Are Still in Stock

We can’t believe it’s already November and that holiday music is starting to play everywhere, which means that the most festive time of year will be here before you know it. Advent calendars have been selling like hotcakes since October, so many are already out of stock. We personally like the idea of giving ourselves little surprises every day instead of opening gifts all at once. If you’re a little late to the party but want to get your hands on a luxe skincare or makeup advent calendar, don’t fret. We found the best beauty advent calendars of 2021 that are still available.

Whether you’re looking to splurge on a pre-holiday treat or give someone this gift that keeps on giving, we’ve got plenty of options. There are advent calendars that are as short as 12 days or as long as 25. There’s something for the person who always has their nails done and for the person who wants to totally revamp their skincare routine.

The best part about advent calendars is that you’re usually getting a built-in deal. Most of the advent calendars below are value sets, which means, for example, they’ve got $200 worth of products inside but they only cost $100.

We love a good deal — and the ones below won’t last for long.

ELEMIS

This advent calendar is one of the best deals we’ve seen. You get $562 worth of ELEMIS products, which means you save $312. Behind each door lies one high-end skincare product, including the popular Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and Superfood Facial Wash. You can see the full range of what’s inside here or choose to be surprised all month long.

ELEMIS No.25 Beauty Advent Calendar $250 Buy now Sign Up

IT Cosmetics

Give your confidence a boost this holiday season with this 12-day advent calendar from IT Cosmetics. You’ll receive fan-favorite products like the Confidence in a Cream Hydrating Moisturizer and Your Skin But Better Oil Free Makeup Primer.

IT Cosmetics 12 Days of Confidence Collection Advent Calendar $149 Buy now Sign Up

Dashing Diva

Give the gift of durable (and cute) stick-on nails this holiday season. Over the course of 24 days, you’ll get everything you need to do the ultimate manicure with this unique advent calendar.

Dashing Diva 2021 Holiday Advent Calendar $49.99 Buy now Sign Up

Charlotte Tilbury

If you’re a big Charlotte fan or have been wanting to try out her products, this advent calendar is a must-have. It’s worth $283, so you save $83 and get a ton of beauty products, ranging from skincare (like Charlotte Tilbury’s famous Magic Cream moisturizer) to makeup (the classic Matte Revolution lipstick in Pillow Talk).

CHARLOTTE'S BEAUTY DREAMS & SECRETS $200 Buy now Sign Up

L’OCCITANE

Get enough moisturizer to keep the dry skin away with this gorgeous advent calendar from L’Occitane. You’ll get 24 of L’Occitane’s most popular products, including the Shea Intensive Hand Balm and Aqua Thirst Quench Cream.

L'OCCITANE Advent Calendar Set $79 Buy now Sign Up

