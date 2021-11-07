Jackie Kennedy Used This Unexpected Tool To Keep Her Hair Sleek & It’s on Sale At Nordstrom

Jackie Kennedy was not only the fashion icon of her generation, but also a beauty one. I mean, seriously, her favorite beauty brand is still sold today. From her amazing makeup looks to her glowing skin, it looks like Kennedy was always ahead of the game. Her hair care is no exception to that. Kennedy’s former makeup artist, Peter Lamas, has revealed just exactly what she used to extend the life of her blowouts: A silk pillowcase. Yes, Kennedy knew that even back in the day using silk pillowcases can have great benefits for your hair. Well, we’re all in luck because there is one available at Nordstrom right now and it’s on sale.

If you’re interested in trying out this beauty secret for yourself, this Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is on sale for $47.96 and we couldn’t be more excited. Not only is it 100% silk (pure mulberry silk to be exact), it’s also hypoallergenic, hair and skin friendly, cooling and bug-resistant. Talk about a pillow case that’s full of benefits. We couldn’t be more excited to try this out for ourselves.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Blissy. Image: Blissy.

Blissy Mulberry Silk Pillowcase $47.96 Buy now Sign Up

If there is anyone we trust when it comes to all things beauty its Jackie Kennedy. This silk pillowcase seems like a great deal. If you’re looking for great gift to give to friends or family, this would be perfect for anyone that enjoys beauty, their hair or the luxurious feeling of silk.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: