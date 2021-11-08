Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Tatcha Lip Mask & Other Beauty Products Are On Major Black Friday Sale At This Secret Store

If there is anyone we trust for beauty secrets, it’s Jennifer Aniston. She truly looks like she hasn’t aged since “Friends” ended…and that was 17 years ago. How does she do it? Thankfully, earlier this year, she gave us the scoop on her go-to lip mask via Instagram, and we just might never buy another lip product again. According to her beauty team, she swears by Tatcha’s Kissu Lip Mask, which gives her supple, hydrated lips on the regular. And with fall and winter soon to be here, you’re going to want to stock up on this miracle-working lip mask with Aniston’s seal of approval.

Luckily, we found her holy grail lip mask on sale right now at this secret store: QVC. You can get a set of two Tatcha lip masks—the tinted and original—for just $42 on sale. The set is already a bargain at just $46 at full price, so we’re going to buy a few of these to give as gifts this year (and we’re keeping one for ourselves too). If you buy the same size mask at another retailer, you’re going to pay $28 for each, so you’re saving $14 by shopping at QVC. And on top of that? If you’re a first-time customer, you can save another $15 by using the code HOLIDAY at checkout. Seriously, what are you waiting for?!

These luxe lip products are made with HADASEI-3, which has a thick honey-like texture that’ll hydrate dry, cracked lips in no time. To use these masks, use the mini spoon that comes with the set so you don’t contaminate the jar with your fingers.

And as a bonus, a couple other must-have beauty sets from Tatcha are on sale ahead of Black Friday too. With shipping delays in the forecast, I’d get ahead of the game and start your holiday shopping right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. QVC is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tatcha Kissu Leave-on Mask Duo—$15 Off

Image: TATCHA. Image: TATCHA.

This TATCHA Kissu Hydrating Leave-on Lip Mask Duo is perfect for anyone looking for a way to keep their lips hydrated this winter. No one enjoys the feeling of dry, cracked lips. This duo is currently on sale for $41.88, which is a total steal since these individually retail for $28. So you’re saving nearly $15 with this exclusive price.

TATCHA Kissu Hydrating Leave-on Lip Mask Duo $41.88 Buy now Sign Up

Tatcha Flawless Skin Kit—$10 Off

Image: TATCHA. Image: TATCHA.

This Tatcha Flawless Skin Kit is an amazing gift for anyone who enjoys the brand or who loves luxury beauty products. It includes The Liquid Silk Canvas, The Silk Powder and the Kissu Lip Mask. This set costs under $100 which is a total steal seeing as these products, if bought separately, would cost around $128. That means you’re saving almost 30% buying this set from QVC!

TATCHA Flawless Skin Set $93.60 Buy now Sign Up

Tatcha Dewy & Hydrate Kit—$17 Off

Image: TATCHA. Image: TATCHA.

This TATCHA Dewy & Hydrate Kit is great for anyone who needs some extra hydration in their life. If you love the look of dewy skin, this really is a great kit to try. It includes an essence, dewy serum and eye cream to help your skin feel and look more moisturized. This set is on the pricier end but it’s on sale for just $164.88. If you were to purchase these TATCHA products separately, it would cost you around $287. Talk about the deal of the year.

TATCHA Dewy & Hydrate Kit $164.88 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re looking to try out one of Jennifer Aniston’s favorite luxe beauty brands for a steal, then now is the time. Any of these sets would make for a foolproof Christmas gift. We’ve got a feeling whoever receives one of these will be over the moon—we know we would be!

