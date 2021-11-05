Costco Is Having a Massive Early Black Friday Sale & Everything From TVs to Beauty Is Discounted

Remember when Black Friday shopping took place on a single day — Black Friday? Well, those days are long gone. Now, retailers start rolling out their holiday deals the second we say goodbye to Halloween. We’ve already spotted can’t-miss deals at Target, Best Buy and Nordstrom but Costco may just have the biggest discounts we’ve seen so far.

Costco’s epic holiday sales event is called Holiday Hunt and it’s running now through Nov. 29 but the discounted items will change weekly. We’ll keep you up-to-date on all of the best and biggest discounts so make sure to check back here throughout the month. Let’s take a look at those discounts, shall we?

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

If you’ve got a TV on your holiday shopping list, Costco is the place for you. Right now, several TVs are on sale including this 43″ Hisense Smart TV that only costs $289.99. While Costco’s deal is great, you can actually get the same 43″ TV over on Amazon for $279.99 so remember to always compare prices before heading to the checkout!

Image: Hisense.

Hisense 43 $279.99 Buy now Sign Up

Beauty products are also seeing lots of discounts at Costco. This Perricone eye cream is $40 cheaper than any other retailer right now!

Image: Perricone.

Costco is selling this luxurious eye cream for only $29.99 while other retailers like Sephora sell the same product for $72.

Perricone Firming Eye Cream $29.99 Buy now Sign Up

If you’re anything like me, you are a complete and total seltzer addict. I drink more seltzer than regular water these days but having to stock up on cans every week is annoying and not environmentally friendly. I switched to using a SodaStream a few months ago and couldn’t be happier. It’s so much easier, more convenient and cost-effective to use this handy little machine in my kitchen rather than running to the grocery store every few days. The latest model is called the Terra and it usually retails for around $120 but you can get one at Costco right now that comes with two Co2 tanks for just $79.99.

Image: SodaStream.

Sodastream TErra $79.99 Buy now Sign Up

You can shop all of Costco’s best early holiday deals on their website.

Before you go, check out our gallery below: