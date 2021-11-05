Sephora’s Holiday Savings Event Is Finally Here & Here’s Everything That We Are Adding to Our Carts

Sephora’s annual holiday sale is finally back and we couldn’t be more excited. Whether you’re buying gifts for a beauty lover or just feel like treating yourself to some goodies, now is the time to shop for all of it at Sephora. They’ve got makeup, skincare and even hair products. When it comes to all things beauty, Sephora is one of our go-to places to shop. If you’re a Rouge member, you can access the Sephora sale right now. VIBs can access the sale on the 9th, and Insiders get access on the 11th. The sale ends for all members on the 15th, so you should shop it while you get the chance.

Don’t know about Sephora’s membership program? Let us explain! It’s free to sign up, and you’ll instantly become a Beauty Insider, giving you 10 percent off during the sale. How does the rewards program work? Well, for every dollar you spend, you’ll receive 1 point. When you’ve spent $350, you’ll become a VIB, and during this sale, VIB status will get you 15% percent. When you’ve spent $1000 you’ll gain Rouge status, getting you 20 percent off during the sale. Once you’re a rewards member just apply the code YAYHOLIDAY during checkout to see the savings. Here are the products we think are totally worth buying.

This Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Primer is perfect for anyone who wears makeup all day or anyone who just needs their makeup to stay looking fresh for a long time. It’s a hydrating primer that is supposed to help your makeup last all day long. This is on sale for $30.60 to $27.20 depending on what level Sephora rewards you have.

Now you can bring that expensive facial technology home with you.This NuFACE Mini Facial Toning Device uses microcurrent technology to help tone and contour your facial muscles as well as improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The best part? During the holiday sale you can save anywhere from $20.90 to $41.80 — talk about an amazing time to purchase this innovative beauty tool.

If there’s one thing we’ve all suffered from during the cold months, it’s having dry, cracked lips. Well, this popular LANEIGE Sleeping Lip Mask is a great stocking stuffer or gift for yourself. It’s on sale right now for 19.80 to 17.60 depending on your rewards status. Say goodbye to crusty lips and hello to soft, hydrated ones.

Looking to add something to your skincare routine? This Glycolic Acid 7% Exfoliating Toning Solution from The Ordinary is a great one to try out. It’s on sale for 7.83 to 6.96. It claims to help with dullness and uneven texture, so if you’re looking to target those skincare concerns consider purchasing it during the Sephora Holiday Sale.

If you’re looking for a product to truly splurge on, consider the Dyson Airwrap Styler. It’s such an innovative tool for styling hair and it comes with six different attachments that allow you to curl, wave, smooth, and dry your hair. Whether you’re wanting voluminous curls or a straight, sleek look, the Dyson Air Wrap is super versatile. During the holiday sale its price ranges from $494.10 to $439.20. That means you can save up to $109.80 on the tool depending on your rewards status.

Overall, if you’ve got any beauty lovers, skincare gurus or hair obsessed friends or family, check out the Sephora Holiday Savings Event for yourself. It’s never too early to start shopping for holiday gifts, and given the shipping delays, it’s probably a good idea to order ahead.

