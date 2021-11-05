Giada De Laurentiis Is Selling Meal Kits That Include All of Her Favorite Italian Products

Just in time for the holidays, Food Network host and Italian chef Giada De Laurentiis has teamed up with Bloomingdale’s for the ultimate holiday entertaining pop-up shop. Available to shop now at Bloomingdale’s website, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Happy Together Again boasts a perfectly curated collection of gifts for everyone from home cooks (hello, meal kit boasting all of De Laurentiis’ favorite Italian products!) to hostesses (we see you, sleek champagne glasses).

“I am thrilled to partner with Bloomingdale’s and bring a taste of ‘la dolce vita’ to The Carousel @ Bloomingdales: Happy Together Again pop-up shop,” says curator Giada De Laurentiis in an emailed press release. “My favorite holiday memories have taken place around the table with family and friends, and I’m so excited that the pop-up and my special Giadzy gifting boxes can help Bloomingdale’s shoppers make special memories with their loved ones this year. The Carousel’s line of limited-edition Giadzy gifting boxes is inspired by my personal experiences and love for entertaining.”

Through Jan. 14, The Carousel @ Bloomingdale’s: Happy Together Again includes everything a De Laurentiis fan would be thrilled to get their hands on. We’re talking a variety of food gift boxes that’ll help you make a De Laurentiis-approved meal for the family, gorgeous serving platters and cocktail glasses to help set up the ultimate brunch or dinner party, and everything in-between.

Ahead, we’ve gathered just a handful of products included in De Laurentiis’ pop-up shop, but be sure to visit the entire shop (either in-person at Bloomingdale’s 59th Street flagship in New York City, or online at Bloomingdales.com) before it closes its doors for the season!

Giadzy Dinner Party alla Roma

This Dinner Party meal kit includes about one dozen De Laurentiis-approved Italian products, from pasta to truffles.

“Everything from the tomatoes to the oils, pasta, and truffles are made by small, often family-owned farms that have been making them for generations,” De Laurentiis tells Bloomingdale’s.

“I was inspired to share all the authentic Italian ingredients I grew up on and introduce people to the small purveyors that make them—they are the heart and soul of Italian culture.”

LSA Epoque Champagne Saucers

“I love to keep it classic with a fun holiday twist, which is why my holiday negroni is one of my favorite drinks to make for holiday gatherings,” De Laurentiis recommends. “I add anise liquor for a combination of bitter, sweet, and spicy flavors—perfect for sipping by a fire!”

Trudon Bayonne Classic Candle

“I also like to have something cooking when guests arrive so the house smells good,” she says. “Ambiance is also key — light some candles and create a fabulous playlist.”

