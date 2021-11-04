This Drugstore Hyaluronic Tinted Serum Has Been Dubbed a Winter Must-Have by TikTokers

We know it feels like fall just started, yet winter will be here before you know it. Chances are, you’re already in the midst of filling your closet with sweaters, boots, hats, and scarves, but have you touched your medicine cabinets? Whether you’re walking in the frigid cold or hibernating in your home — with the heater on full-blast, of course — the winter can wreak havoc on your skin. If you want to call in some reinforcements, consider adding the L’Oreal Paris True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum to your cart.

There’s a reason this drugstore find has almost 500 reviews on Amazon, 4.3 stars, an “Amazon’s Choice” badge, and a viral following on social media. Simply put, reviewers say it works.

“My skin looks hydrated and glow-y — you wouldn’t even know it’s dry,” says TikToker Mikayla Nogueira.

The magic lies in the hyaluronic acid, which can bind up to 1,000 times in weight in water. In other words, this serum is not only designed to make your skin look hydrated, but it’ll also actually give your face the moisture boost it needs. Plus, the serum has a subtle tinge and light coverage, so it’ll feel more like a tinted moisturizer than a cake-y foundation. Translation? It doesn’t matter if you wear it to a Zoom meeting or date night, this serum will make your complexion appear bright, even, and oh-so glowy! And, with 14 shades to choose from, you’re bound to find your perfect match.

But, the best part about L’Oreal Paris’ True Match Nude Hyaluronic Tinted Serum? Its price. You see, finding a serum that goes on like makeup and is super-hydrating and doesn’t cost a small fortune is easier said than done. However, this little bottle of magic only costs $20 — that’s less than some makeup brushes cost! So, if you want to get a head-start on your cold-weather skincare routine, add this serum to your cart now. After all, winter is coming.

