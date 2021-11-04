Attention shoppers: Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday sale is officially here! Though Thanksgiving is officially three weeks away, the retailer is getting a head-start on the savings by releasing a few standout deals early. Plus, Nordstrom will be releasing even more deals in the weeks to come, so it’s very likely you can get all of your holiday shopping done before you carve into that juicy turkey.

But, with so many great deals on clothes, accessories, and home products, navigating Nordstrom’s Early Black Friday Sale can be understandably overwhelming. If you’re looking for a great place to start, the retailer is taking 40 percent off a bunch of Tory Burch clothes and accessories. The New York-based brand is known for creating pieces that are equal parts traditional and trendy; however, we rarely find its covetable pieces on sale. But, thanks to Nordstrom’s early bird sale, you can score a little piece of Tory Burch magic for less.

To kick things off, check out these four standout styles that we’re currently eyeing.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Tory Burch McGraw Leather Tote — $278.60, originally $398

It doesn’t matter if you’re racking up frequent flier miles or heading back to the office, this bag will be the hero of your wardrobe. This classic, black style has ample room for your notebook, laptop, or a plush neck pillow.

Tory Burch 56mm Gradient Pilot Sunglasses — $115.20, originally $192

Just because summer’s over doesn’t mean you no longer need a fetching pair of sunglasses. Throwing shade has never looked so good, thanks to its gilded frame and versatile, looks-good-on-anyone aviator silhouette.

Tory Burch 56mm Gradient Pilot Sunglasses — $103.60, originally $148

Want to give your outfit some extra shine? Tory Burch’s logo-clad earrings can be dressed up or down to match your style. And, because this pick comes in a set of two, this option will go with everything.

Tory Burch Kira Set of 2 Stud Earrings — $152.76, originally $228

When it comes to Tory Burch’s accessories, it doesn’t get more classic than its ballet flats. Polished with the brand’s iconic medallion logo, this versatile pair will go well with everything from jeans to dresses. And, thanks to its metallic hue, these will be your go-to pair during the holiday season.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: