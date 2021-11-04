Chewy’s New Holiday Shop Is the Destination for Unique & Festive Gifts Your Furry Friend Is Begging For

Santa’s coming to town next month, and yes, he’s (ahem, you) not forgetting about your furry friends this holiday season. Your very good boy or girl deserves to be spoiled too—whether that’s with adorable holiday-themed toys, snazzy outfits for all those festive pictures, or other pawfect accessories you won’t be able to resist. To help out pet parents during this busy time, Chewy has an out-of-this-world holiday gift section that’ll make it a breeze to shop for your favorite household member.

The holiday shop also includes plenty of cute gifts for Hanukkah and all the toys they could ever dream of. We’re talking tons of Disney-themed items—yes, including baby Yoda—and other Santa-approved picks that are sure to delight your pup or kitty this holiday season.

PSA: Don’t wait to get your gifts—shipping delays are here again, so give yourself peace of mind by adding these goodies to your cart right now so they arrive on time. Ahead, check out some of the sweetest gifts you can snag from Chewy that your pup or feline are guaranteed to beg for.

Holiday Gingerbread House Squeaky Toy



Your pup can get in on the sugary Gingerbread house tradition with this whimsical plushie toy. This festive set also comes with three squeaky toys that’ll fight those winter boredom blues.

Frisco Holiday Gingerbread House Hide and Seek Puzzle Plush Squeaky Dog Toy

Frisco Holiday Dreidle & Coins Plush Cat Toy with Catnip



Your feline can celebrate all eight nights with this catnip-filled dreidle toy.

Frisco Holiday Dreidle & Coins Plush Cat Toy with Catnip

Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse & Friends Plush Squeaky Dog Toy



Treat your little Mouseketeer to this set of six Disney toys that will bring the Happiest Place on Earth right to them.

Disney Holiday Mickey Mouse & Friends Plush Squeaky Dog Toys

STAR WARS Holiday Teaser Wand Cat Toy with Catnip



Your fiesty little Jedi will get a kick out of this catnip The Child teaser wand, adorned with a Santa hat. It’s sure to keep them entertained for hours.

STAR WARS Holiday THE MANDALORIAN'S GROGU Teaser Wand Cat Toy with Catnip

Bocce’s Bakery Holiday Feast Turkey, Pumpkin & Cranberry Recipe Soft & Chewy Dog Treats



Treat your very good doggo to these gourmet holiday treats during your holiday dinner, and they’ll be sure to leave your own food alone. Best of all, these mouthwatering goodies are made without the bad stuff or fillers.

Bocce's Bakery Holiday Feast Turkey, Pumpkin & Cranberry Recipe Soft & Chewy Dog Treats, 6-oz bag

