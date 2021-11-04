Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
KitchenAid Mixers Are $280 Off During Best Buy’s Black Friday Sale — But This Deal Ends Tonight

Kelsey Mulvey
Whoever said “the early bird gets the worm” was definitely referring to all those Black Friday discounts. Thanksgiving — and all the sales that follow might be a few weeks away — but retailers like Best Buy are already sharing a few unbelievably good deals. And, while Best Buy has some seriously good deals on televisions and speakers, the retailer is currently taking 46 percent off KitchenAid’s Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer. (Yes, just in time for all that baking you’re planning to do over the holidays.) 

Regardless of your baking expertise, KitchenAid’s stand mixers are considered the gold standard of appliances — and for good reason. With 10 speed settings and a special planetary rotation that hits 67 touchpoints, the Pro 5 Plus model is designed to mix everything from mousse to bread batter with the utmost precision. (This mixer also comes with a coated flat beater, spiral dough hook, and a wire whip, so you’ll be well-equipped for any recipe.) Another thing to love about KitchenAid’s Pro 5 Plus mixer? Its clever bowl-lift design, which can hold even the largest batches of brownies. And, because this option has a five-quart bowl, you can mix a lot in one fell swoop. 

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale. 

KitchenAid - Pro 5™ Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer - Onyx Black $219.99

KitchenAid’s stand mixers might be a treasured part of any setup, but they do come at a price. Normally, the Pro 5 Plus 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer costs $500, making it a splurge for even the most committed home baker. However, Best Buy’s shaving $280 off the total, dropping the price down to $220. But, hurry! Today is the last day you can take advantage of this incredibly rare discount. Whether you want to satisfy your sweet tooth or simply see what all the hype is about, now’s a better time than any to buy.

