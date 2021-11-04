Snag a New Pair of Stylish Shoes for Up to 50% Off During Nordstrom’s Black Friday Sale

It’s our favorite time of the year. No, we’re not talking about the calm before the hustle and bustle of the holidays. Right now, we’re all about those can’t-miss early Black Friday sales. Among our favorite spots to shop, Nordstrom just unveiled their hottest deals of the season, and they’ve made it feel like Black Friday came early. Of those deals, we couldn’t get enough of their shoe sale, and we’ve selected four styles we know you’ll want to add to your cart!

Nordstrom’s early Black Friday sale features some of our favorite designers and brands at affordable prices. There are boots, sneakers, mules and more that you’ll absolutely want to have on hand (maybe it would be feet, in this case) during the autumnal season. Check out four of our favorite selections below. And don’t forget — You can shop even more of Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale and new markdowns right now.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Padmia Chelsea Boot by Marc Fisher — 50% Off

Padmia Chelsea Boot $99

While our minds are all about fall right now, we’re still looking ahead to the colder winter weeks ahead. You’ll need a sturdy boot that can tackle inclement weather any day, and this pair of Marc fisher LTD Padmia Chelsea Boots is sure to make you stand out and stand tall.

UltraBoost 21 Primeblue Running Shoe by Adidas — 40% Off

UltraBoost 21 Primeblue Running Shoe $From 108

Ready to get ahead of those 2022 resolutions? Give the UltraBoost 21 Primeblue Running Shoes by Adidas a chance. This flexible sneaker is ideal for a run through the leaves. Get your pair for a whopping 40 percent off.

Tava Over the Knee Boot by Steve Madden — 33% Off

Tava Over the Knee Boot by Steve Madden $89.95

Step out with some serious style during November with these gorgeous Tava Over the Knee by Steve Madden. These boots are absolutely ideal for fall, and they’ll elevate any seasonal outfit you put together. This look is completely classic, and an absolute essential for any fall wardrobe.

Lorena Mule by Caslon — 39% Off

Lorena Mule by Caslon $35.98

Finally, for those casual fall days when you want to add a little pop of class to your footwear, these adorable Lorena Mules by Caslon are perfect. You can easily take these shoes from day to night, making them the ideal choice for the office and a holiday-themed happy hour. At $35.98, you won’t want to pass these shoes up!

