These Affordable & Quirky Ornaments From Nordstrom Are The Perfect Additions to Your Tree

Now that Halloween is over, people are getting ready to deck the halls already. And arguably one of the best — and most time-consuming — parts of setting up for the holidays is curating your ornaments to design the most festive Christmas tree. Whether you’ve had a bunch of DIY ornaments and want to add some new style or you’re getting your first tree as a family, it’s time to look into some new, sparkly touches.

From the silly ornaments that make you laugh every time you see them to the ones commemorating the special moments in life, check out some of our favorite ornaments from Nordstrom.

Tis the season to order new ornaments — you don’t want to wait till the last minute and discover that all the ones you’ve been coveting are out of stock.

Pizza Ornament

If you’ve got a friend who would eat pizza every single day if they could, then they need this glittery pepperoni pizza ornament for their tree ASAP.

SWAROVSKI Annual Edition 2021 Ornament

Add this gorgeous snowflake ornament to your tree. Every year, Swarovski introduces a new, limited-edition holiday ornament. This one is a show-stopper.

MUD PIE 2021 Baby's First Christmas Picture Frame Ornament

The holidays are a time for cherishing your family, so why not commemorate the birth of your newborn? For new moms, this is the perfect ornament to showcase their baby’s first holiday season. It has a simple design, so the focus is your little kid’s photo!

Cody Foster Red Wine Glass Ornament

For those who want their tree to express themselves or even have a good chuckle, why not go with one of our favorite things — wine? This adorable red wine glass ornament will compliment your tree and remind you to treat yourself with a glass or two.

Farmhouse Pottery Set of 5 Woodland Ornaments

This set of five woodland tree ornaments is a wonderful mixture of craftsmanship and holiday delight. You can’t help but be reminded of those nostalgic claymation films or tree shopping as a child when you take a peek at this gorgeous wood set.

Creative Co-op Assorted Round Glass Ornaments

Whether you’ve been craving a little sprucing up for your tree, or need to add more to the collection, then you can’t go wrong with a beautiful array of colored glass ornaments. This pack of 54 ornaments comes in a variety of warm colors, matte finishes, and shiny finishes. So no section of your tree will look like the other!

