16 Beauty Gift Sets From Nordstrom That You Should Shop Before They Sell Out

Ready or not, the holiday season has officially arrived. As soon as the sun rose on November 1, the pumpkins and spooky decor was swapped in homes everywhere for twinkling lights, cookie-scented candles and holiday decor. In a TikTok video, Mariah Carey literally kicked in pumpkins while “I Want for Christmas Is You” played. So, it’s time to shop for holiday gifts. And one of the best and easiest presents to give (or buy yourself) are beauty gift sets. We found a ton of amazing Nordstrom beauty gift sets.

There are 17 below, but trust us, there were plenty of others that we could have included on this list. Whether you want a self-care gift for the busy mom or a luxe makeup set for your lipstick-obsessed friend, we’ve got something for everyone.

Because holiday shopping season started especially early this year due to shipping delays, we recommend shopping these sets now. There are a couple of really good value sets below, where you can save up to $100, so we have a feeling that those will be snatched up quickly. For more beauty gift inspiration, check out our Ulta gift set round-up.

La Mer

The famous travel-size Crème de la Mer usually goes for $95 alone, so you know that this holiday gift set is a great deal. You get the travel-size Crème de la Mer Moisturizing Cream, The Neck and Décolleté Concentrate,The Renewal Oil and The Eye Balm Intense. Plus, it’s a Nordstrom exclusive — you can’t get it anywhere else.

L’Occitane

Say no to dry hands this holiday season. You get a trio of festive scents and packaging of L’Occitane’s Shea Butter Hand Cream. You get one A Winter Walk, Dry Skin and Delicate.

Just in time for winter, Kiehl’s dropped their hydrating holiday gift set, which includes the Ultra Facial Cream, Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer and Ultimate Strength Hand Salve. It even comes with a festive travel bag. You get all of that for $30.

ESTÉE LAUDER

Revamp your skincare routine and refill your makeup bag with this ESTÉE LAUDER gift set. For only $75, you’ll get a full- and travel-size Advanced Night Repair Face Serum, full- and travel-size Advanced Night Repair Eye Supercharged Complex Gel-Crème, full- and travel-size Revitalizing Supreme+ Global Anti-Aging Cell Power Cream, travel-size Resilience Multi-Effect Cream, two Color Envy Eyeshadow Palettes, Sumptuous Extreme Mascara, two Color Envy Lipsticks and Eye Makeup Remover.

Charlotte Tilbury

Send the gift of Charlotte Tilbury this holiday season. You can send someone all of the Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk favorites, including Color Chameleon Eyeshadow Pencil, Lip Cheat Lip Liner in Pillow Talk, Matte Revolution Lipstick and Push-Up Lashes Mascara.

LUXIE

Valued at $122, this high-end brush set is perfect for the makeup obsessives in your life. They’ll receive a foundation brush, a large angled brush, a round top blending brush, a flat contour brush, a large shader brush, a medium angled shading brush, a tapered blending brush and a stylish gold travel case to contain them all.

philosophy

This Oprah-approved brand has a magical holiday gift set. Elevate your bath-time with this set of shampoo, shower gel & bubble bath.

Olaplex

Does your hair feel fried? You’ll want to add this Olaplex gift set to your holiday wishlist. You’ll get the No. 0 Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment and the No. 3 Hair Perfector to help restore your hair to its former glory.

Dior

Treat someone special to this luxe Dior perfume set. You’ll receive the J’adore Eau de Parfum, in full- and travel-size sprays and a body milk.

Makeup Eraser

Skip the makeup remover with this cool set. You or the recipient will receive seven Makeup Erasers. Each one can be used 1,000 times, and you only need water and the cloth to wipe off your holiday look.

fresh

This gift set makes for the perfect stocking stuffer. It comes with three lip balms, including the Sugar Lip Treatment Advanced Therapy, Sugar Rosé Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15 and Sugar Petal Lip Balm Sunscreen SPF 15.

Anastasia Beverly Hills

Start the holiday season out with bold brows. You get two of this fan-favorite Brow Wiz Mechanical Brow Pencil, along with a mini-clear brow gel. The set is worth $55, but you can get it for $33.

OSEA

Gift someone the gift of glowing skin with this body scrub and body oil set. It’s valued at $90 — plus, it’s Victoria Beckham’s go-to body oil.

Deborah Lippman

Get nine stunning gel nail polish shades with this set chic set. There are some festive holiday colors, like the gold, and year-round neutrals, like the brown and pink.

Marlin + Goetz

This is the perfect gift for the indecisive perfume fan in your life. If they like switching their perfume to accommodate their moods, this set is ideal. It contains six, rich, multi-faceted scents, including dark rum, stem, bergamot and more.

Patchology

Treat yourself (or your stressed out friend) to this popular mask trio. FlashMasque Hydrate 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask,Illuminate 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask and Soothe 5-Minute Facial Sheet Mask.

