Oprah’s Favorite Cookware Brand Is 25% Off For Target’s Early Black Friday Sale

When Oprah’s Favorite List for 2021 dropped, everyone’s eyes were glued to the list to figure out which products would make for the perfect holiday gift. For home chefs, there are plenty of amazing present options on Oprah’s list. Oprah raved about this cookware brand called GreenPan, specifically the GreenPan Reserve Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set. And when Oprah puts her stamp of approval on cookware, that’s a big deal. She had previously dubbed the Always Pan as one of our favorites, and it’s now an insanely popular piece of cookware.

This is what Oprah has to say about the GreenPan Reserve set: “Fantastic colors (pick one) make these durable pots and pans anything but ho-ho-hum. With a special ceramic nonstick coating that requires little to no oil, they encourage health-conscious cooking, retain even heat, and won’t release unhealthy fumes.”

That Reserve model is available on Amazon for $399.95. While it is absolutely stunning, there’s a lot from the beloved (now Oprah-approved) kitchen brand that is hundreds of dollars less and more budget-friendly. And if that wasn’t good enough news, these slightly less expensive GreenPan sets are 25 percent off at Target right now, as part of Target’s Early Black Friday Sale.

GreenPan Madison 12pc Hard Anodized Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set — $149.99, originally $199.99

This twelve-piece kitchenware set is a Target exclusive, featuring nonstick coating and a sturdy aluminum body. It includes two different frypans, saucepans, a saute pan, and a stockpot with lids. Made without PFAS, PFOA, lead, or cadmium, they designed this set to be your go-to for making your best meals yet.

GreenPan Greenwich 10pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set — $149.99, originally $199.99

This ten-piece, induction-compatible set might be their most versatile yet. The stainless steel kitchenware set uses tempered lids and a stay-cool handle to make sure you’re having the easiest time cooking dinner. It includes two frypans, two saucepans, saute pan, and a stockpot with lids.

GreenPan Rio 16pc Cookware Set — $134.99, originally $179.99

If you’re searching for a kitchenware set with the eye-catching colors Oprah gushed about, then the Rio set may be for your kitchen. The wedding-registry favorite features three frypans, two saucepans, a saute pan, a stockpot, a stainless steel steamer, lids, and stunning bamboo tools.

