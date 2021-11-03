Got Cold Feet? Rothy’s Has Super Cozy Wool & Sherpa Slippers That You Need for Winter

As the air chills, people re-evaluate their clothes and shoes to prioritize all things warm and cozy. There’s no such thing as too many pairs of slippers. Rothy’s, who is known for making environmentally friendly and comfy shoes, just launched the must-have warm slippers of winter.

With a sherpa lining on the inside and Merino wool on the outside, it’ll be difficult for the cold to seep into these slippers. These limited-edition slippers come in three gorgeous, unique shades like Glacier Grey, Winter Berry (purple), and Birch Tan. They also come in an array of sizes, ranging from 5 to 13. If you’ve been itching for a sustainable and cozy shoe without the crazy price tag, Rothy’s newest Merino Slippers are the ones to get.

And if you need more convincing, the brand is also a favorite of Meghan Markle, so it does have the royal seal of approval. Plus, Rothy’s offers free shipping on all orders.

Your feet will be as cozy as can be when they step into these slippers. They are knitted with a blend of merino wool and sherpa lining, so you’re sporting a comfy shoe on the inside and the outside.

The shoes gently hug the unique contours of your feet, feeling like your coziest pair of fluffy socks.

The soles are also made with natural minerals, so you can wear them inside or outside on a walk. The slippers are also machine washable and have zero break-in periods.

