Le Creuset’s New Pet Collection Dropped Just In Time For The Holidays

After we do the dishes, we put all of our pots and pans away – except for one. Our Le Creuset Dutch oven is so pretty, we often just leave it on a burner on the stove, where we can admire it and be inspired by its mere presence when we’re trying to meal plan. Items from Le Creuset are made with care and have that special look, and who are we to say pets can’t enjoy them, too? We’re not talking about having Fido drink water out of a 6-quart Dutch oven, though. Instead, the makers of our favorite kitchen items seems to have read out minds, and they just dropped the new Le Creuset pet collection, just in time for the holidays. After all, our pets deserve presents, too!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

It’s hard knowing what to buy your pet for the holidays, especially if, like my cat, they hate almost everything. But you can’t go wrong with a brand new bowl for their food and water! Le Creuset’s new pet collection includes pet bowls in a rainbow of colors, and they come in both medium and large sizes, perfect for pretty much any pet.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Pet Collection Medium Pet Bowl $25.00 Buy now Sign Up

Each bowl is made of enameled stainless steel, and features an outline of a dog bone surrounding the iconic Le Creuset logo.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Pet Collection Large Pet Bowl $35.00 Buy now Sign Up

If your pet already has a beloved set of bowls, not to worry. Le Creuset’s pet collection also includes treat jars. These are made of enameled carbon steel, and feature the same selection of colors, the dog bone logo, and a lid so your pet’s treats stay nice and fresh.

Courtesy of Le Creuset.

Pet Collection Treat Jar $45.00 Buy now Sign Up

Pair these items with some tasty pet treats, and your furry friends are bound to call this the best holiday season ever.

