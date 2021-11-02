This $18 Beauty Elixir Helps Blake Lively Get Her Glowing Skin & We Found It On Amazon

Blake Lively gave fans a glimpse into her holy grail makeup products on her Instagram story, and out of all of the products in her drawer, ranging from lip balms to mascaras, one in particular caught our eye. The mom of three’s glowing skin has been the major topic of so many conversations, with so many wondering what products she uses in her skincare routine.

From awards ceremonies to just a casual, candid pic on her Instagram, Lively’s skin always looks so lively (sorry, we had to!) We don’t know the full run-down, but we did spot and identify one product that contributes to her radiant skin — the Caudalie Beauty Elixir Face Mist.

Luckily, the price of it won’t break the bank — a smaller version is only $18. You can find it on Sephora, Amazon, and Nordstrom.

The clean, vegan face mist is what some reviewers call magic, giving you dewy skin and minimizing the appearance of your pores. It’s made for every skin type. It brightens dull skin and even smooths out uneven texture. Along with being an all-natural mist, it also acts as a make-up setting spray. We love a 2-in-1 product.

It contains ingredients like peppermint oil to refresh the skin, rose and rosemary oil for their soothing properties, and green grapes for radiance.

Applying the mist is as easy as one, two, three — literally. First, you shake it, then spray it as a toner and reapply it anytime you want throughout the day for an extra boost of radiance.

