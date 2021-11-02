TikTokers Claim These Two Products Are The Ideal Botox Alternative — & They’re Part of The Ordinary’s Early Black Friday Sale

Whether you can believe it or not, there are only two months left in 2021. With all the plans you’re making for this upcoming holiday season, we figured that you deserve a little treat just for yourself. Thankfully, The Ordinary is having their Slowvember sale right now — which is basically the beauty brand’s early Black Friday Sale. Included in their beauty sale, there are two products that TikTok users have been raving about as the perfect alternative to Botox, and you can get your hands on both of them for less than $20.

Let’s dive in to why these products have been dubbed a botox alternative. TikTok star Sarah Palmyra has a lot to say about combining these two products: Matrixyl 10% + HA and Argireline Solution 10%. The Argireline solution was the one that Palmyra says in her July 2021 post was dubbed “botox in a bottle.” But when you combine it with the Matrixyl 10% + HA serum, it can be effective at reducing the appearance of wrinkles. Using both products provided “the best results,” Palmyra said in her video, referencing a study that intrigued her. So, she went ahead and tried it for herself.

“I am blown away by the results,” Palmyra said, show just how affective combining the two serums was for her skin. The TikTok star was, however, very honest, saying that the serums don’t replace botox or retinol, in her opinion, “and you have to use it daily to maintain results,” she noted. “But for the price point, it’s a no-brainer.”

We have to agree with Palmyra on this one. Given the accessible price point of both products, giving them a try seems well worth it as we get closer and closer to a new year. If you’re averse to needles and the priciness of botox in general, then these two serums — Argireline and Matrixyl — are the ideal compromise for your beauty regiment on a budget.

