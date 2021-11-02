Best Buy’s Black Friday Deals Might Be The Best Ones Yet — Including Everything From AirPods to Air Fryers

Even though November has just begun, Best Buy decided to kick its Black Friday sale off a little early this year, joining both Target and Amazon in launching deals ahead of schedule. The retailer is upping the ante with sales across all of its categories — that’s right, Best Buy doesn’t only sell electronics. From kitchen appliances to the newest personal care tools, here are some of the best early Black Friday deals we found on Best Buy.

These deals will only last through the next five days – November 7 — so you should take advantage of them while you can. We recommend using this opportunity to get all of your holiday shopping done. It’ll make the holidays much less stressful this way!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Insignia™ – 32” Class LED HD Smart Fire TV — $149.99, originally $199.99

Image: Insignia. Best Buy.

The new Insignia HDTV Fire TV makes watching TV so easy with a built-in Fire TV experience and Alexa voice remote. With this TV, there are a plethora of entertainment options, like your favorite shows, music, movies, and apps. It is the most hands-free, immersive TV experience you have yet to enjoy. And with more than 10,000 positive reviews on Best Buy, it must do something right.

Insignia- 32” Class LED HD Smart Fire TV $149.99 Buy now Sign Up

Apple AirPods (2nd generation) — $119.99, originally $159.99

Image: Apple. Best Buy.

The second-generation AirPods are what some call “magic.” With their high-quality sound, universally comfortable fit, and charging case, they’re the headphones of every music enthusiast’s dream. For those who are sick of struggling with headphone cables or have been itching to get a pair of AirPods, Best Buy has you covered with a massive sale on them. The charging case allows over 24 hours of listening time and quick access can be achieved by talking to Siri!

Apple - AirPods (2nd generation) $119.99 Buy now Sign Up

Ninja – Foodi 11-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Oven — $179.99, originally $269.99

Image: Ninja. Best Buy.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Heat Air Fry Oven is perfect for any home set-up, no matter if you have a big family or a studio apartment. The versatile appliance has 11-in-1 functionality that includes settings like air fry, sear, crisp, air roast, bake, and toast, to name a few. It also can cook meals faster and uses up to 75 percent less fat when using the air fry or roast feature. In addition to the air fryer, it includes a wire rack, crumb tray, and a handy recipe guide.

Ninja - Foodi 11-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Oven $180 Buy now Sign Up

PMD Beauty – Clean Pro RQ Facial Cleansing Device — $125.30, originally $179

Image: PMD Beauty. Best Buy.

The PMD Clean Pro RQ is the perfect tool to up the ante for your skincare routine. With SonicGlow and ActiveWarmth technology, it uses over 7,000 vibrations to both firm and tone the skin. It’s made of ultra-hygienic silicone, which is both odor-resistant and hypoallergenic. It can work for all skin types, and the rose quartz aids in skin inflammation.

PMD Beauty - Clean Pro RQ Facial Cleansing Device $125.30 Buy now Sign Up

HP – 11.6″ Chromebook – Intel Celeron — $99, originally $259

Image: HP. Best Buy.

For those who value versatility and accessibility in a laptop, then look no further than a handy Chromebook. The HP Chromebook weighs only three pounds, so you can carry it and store it anywhere you need. It has updated memory specs so you can store as much data, photos, documents and apps as you want. With more than 2,000 positive reviews, it’s fair to say that the updated Chromebook is just what people needed.

HP - 11.6 $99 Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: