Oprah’s Favorite Luxurious Pedicure Set Is The Epitome of Self-Care & It’s Available on Amazon

Oprah’s 2021 Favorites List just dropped, and everyone is ready to make their entire holiday wishlist filled with Oprah-approved gifts. From mouth-watering food gifts to stylish new threads, Oprah never disappoints her adoring fans with what to invest in for the holiday season. One of her favorite beauty picks is the new Footnanny Olive Oil Pedicure Collection — and it’s definitely not the first time this product has been in the round-up.

“Above Gloria Williams, the Foot Nanny has been in charge of my tootsies for years,” Oprah said in her review. “To mark her eighth year in Favorite Things, she debuts her nourishing olive oil collection—a buffer, soaking salts, socks, cream, and scrub—to keep yours in tip-top shape, too.”

Footnanny Olive Oil Pedicure Collection $120 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

The 2021 holiday gift comes with an Olive Oil Foot Cream, Infused Soaking Salt, and Sugar Scrub. All of them are unscented and have ingredients like basil and lemon. Along with the sumptuous smelling products, it comes with a rescue foot buffer, two pairs of socks, a foot file, and a foot massage ball.

The collection comes with a six-step guide, starting with using the buffer tool to remove dry skin and ending on using the massage ball for a little, luxurious foot rub. Something to keep in mind is that as of October 2021, the only sock options available are sizes 9-13.

For those looking for a perfect self-care day in their pajamas, this collection is the best way to up the ante for how you do self-care routines.

The Footnanny Olive Oil Pedicure Collection retails for $120 on Amazon.

