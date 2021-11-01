Chewy Just Revealed Their Early Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals But You Need to Act Fast

We are not even getting a day to recover from Halloween before the early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals start rolling in! Along with the announcement of Target’s early Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals and Oprah’s Favorite Things list, Chewy, everyone’s favorite online pet retailer, is also dropping unbeatable early shopping deals starting today and lasting through Nov. 7.

Chewy’s Early Cyber Deals cover everything from food to toys and even some cute gifts for pet parents. You can also snag 40% off your first autoship order and 30% off Stella & Chewy’s Freeze-Dried and Dry Food with code WILDRED30. Let’s explore some of their best deals, shall we?

Bully Sticks

Image: Chewy.

These are great for chewers or pups who enjoy a long-lasting treat.

Calming Chews

Image: PetHonesty.

Whether your furry friend gets stressed out when they travel or get left alone, these calming hemp chews can help them feel more at ease.

Scratching Post

Image: Frisco.

Your cat will think it’s the best gift ever and you’ll be thrilled to save your furniture. It’s a win-win.

Custom Pet Portrait Mug

Image: Frisco.

Hey, after doing all of that shopping for your pets, you deserve a little something for yourself and what could be better than a personalized mug with your pet’s picture on it?

You can shop all of the early deals on Chewy’s website.

