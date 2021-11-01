Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
Oprah Revealed Her New Favorite Leggings & You Can Get Them On Amazon for $60

Delilah Gray
Image: Michael Buckner/Variety; Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.
The long-awaited Oprah’s Favorite Things List for 2021 just dropped, and everyone is scrambling for their Oprah-approved gifts this year. One of the most popular snags will probably be the Watch Me Melt Fit, Essential Leggings for Women.

“I’m not typically into colored leggings.” Oprah said about these leggings on her list, “But these come in subdued dark shades and are made to enhance curves with medium compression, ample stretch, and a high waistline. Extra points for the side pocket to hold your cell phone or keys.”

Because the leggings are primarily made of polyester, it has a tight, hugging feel to them that still is as comfy as can be. They’re great for both sweating it out at the gym or going on a simple grocery run.

Image: Watch Me Melt. Image: Watch Me Melt.

It comes in Grey Storm, Navy Hue, and Hunter Green, making them the perfect color palette options for the colder seasons. It comes in sizes small to 3X, so you can rock it in any size!

Watch Me Melt Fit, Essential Leggings for Women $60 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up
Image: Roq Innovation. Image: Head Lightz.

Now if you want to indulge in some more Oprah-approved gear, she’s also spoken highly of the stylish Roq Innovation Headlightz Hats. It’s both super comfy and comes with a LED light to keep you feeling super safe! Oprah said, “Perfect for walking the dog, running, hiking, or even in a power outage, this fun-looking tie-dye beanie with rechargeable LED light makes nighttime forays a lot brighter.”

Roq Innovation Headlightz Hats $24.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

ad