If you ask us, Elizabeth Hurley is as gorgeous today as she has ever been — so of course we’re interested in hearing every one of the actress and swimwear designer’s skincare secrets. Now, we’ve got one: In an interview with What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Elizabeth Hurley revealed a glimpse into her skincare routine that’s kept her skin as flawless as can be.

“I do a LOT…. I worked for Estee Lauder for 25 years, so I have an onslaught of products. I have everything,” she said. But her go-to is the Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum, which she says she has used twice a day every day for the past 25 years.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum Skinstore.

Indeed, Hurley has been a longtime global ambassador for the cosmetics company, so it’s no surprise that one of their long-time customer favorite products is also a favorite of hers. Lightweight and fast-penetrating, a dropper-full of the serum is recommended to be used on clean skin, morning and night.

The Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum retails for $75 on Skinstore.

Estee Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum $75 Buy now Sign Up

So if you’ve been craving a new skincare product to get gorgeous skin, take Hurley’s recommendation.

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: