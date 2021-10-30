Kate Middleton & Michelle Obama Swear By This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s Available on Amazon

Botox can be a lot of money, and the results vary. So why not use a product that both Kate Middleton and Michelle Obama swear by? It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel.

BIOTULIN Supreme Skin Gel retails for $65 on Amazon.

So not only does the Duchess of Cambridge swear by this, but apparently, the former First Lady, Michelle Obama loves it. Michelle’s makeup artist Carl Ray revealed that one of her favorite skincare products, especially for smoothing away wrinkles, is the Biotulin Supreme Skin Gel. And how did Michelle find out about this? Kate Middleton recommended it to her, according to Biotulin’s site.

The fragrance-free organic gel is comparable to Botox, except it doesn’t limit facial expressions or leave your face numb. All you get is supple skin if one uses a small amount every day.

Within one hour of application, people’s faces already seemed as smooth as can be and after one day, the smoothing effect didn’t waver. After one entire month of continual use, many reported fewer wrinkles, smooth faces, and a firmer skin texture.

The gel comprises Spilanthol, a local anesthetic that helps relax the facial muscles, Blady Grass to help supply moisture for hours at a time, and Hyaluron to maintain skin’s fullness.

Since it has a gentle, vegan formula, it’s suitable for any skin type, and Amazon customers agree.

One reviewer wrote, “Normally my skin gets easily irritated, but not with this product. Once you apply it, it feels like your skin gets tightened. I love this feeling! Apart from that, some wrinkles get less for some hours . . . smaller wrinkles were less or disappeared . . . My skin was feeling really smooth.”

Another reviewer added, “This is working. Truly and honestly, after a week of use, I woke up and looked in the mirror and didn’t see a riverbed of furrows.”

