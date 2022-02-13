Kate Middleton & Meghan Markle Swear By This Product Instead of Botox — & It’s The Cheapest We’ve Ever Seen It

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Botox can be a lot of money, and the results can always vary. You hear products that people call their go-to instead of botox, but hesitation is always around the corner. But this product is sworn by both Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle for their anti-aging skincare routines. It’s time to look into a celebrity-approved and beloved BIOTULIN skin gel, also known as the gel that fans call “Botox in a bottle.”

So not only does the Duchess of Cambridge swear by this, but apparently, Meghan Markle has raved about the product, per IntheKnow. Along with them, the Queen of Spain, Letizia Ortiz Rocasolano, whose sister told Biotulin that her sister swears by it. So this product has multiple Royal seals of approval.

Known for smoothing away wrinkles, the BIOTULIN Supreme Skin Gel normally retails for $65 on Amazon, but for a limited time, it’s nearly 40 percent — literally the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

The BIOTULIN Supreme Skin Gel is a fragrance-free organic gel comparable to Botox, except it doesn’t limit facial expressions or leave your face numb. All you get is supple skin if one uses a small amount every day.

Within one hour of the application, people’s faces already seemed as smooth as can be and after one day, the smoothing effect didn’t waver. After one entire month of continual use, many reported fewer wrinkles, smooth faces, and a firmer skin texture.

The gel comprises Spilanthol, a local anesthetic that helps relax the facial muscles, Blady Grass to help supply moisture for hours at a time, and Hyaluron to maintain skin’s fullness.

Since it has a gentle, vegan formula, it’s suitable for any skin type, and Amazon customers agree.

One reviewer wrote, “Normally my skin gets easily irritated, but not with this product. Once you apply it, it feels like your skin gets tightened. I love this feeling! Apart from that, some wrinkles get less for some hours . . . smaller wrinkles were less or disappeared . . . My skin was feeling really smooth.”

Another reviewer added, “This is working. Truly and honestly, after a week of use, I woke up and looked in the mirror and didn’t see a riverbed of furrows.”

