4 Festive Holiday Candle Sets at Nordstrom That Are Perfect for Gifting

Our go-to holiday gift for anyone on our list is a nice, delicious-smelling candle. There is nothing cozier then lighting one and letting its flame and scent help you unwind. Whether it’s the scent of Christmas trees and firewood, or sugar cookies and spiced gingerbread, there’s a candle out there for everyone. If you’ve got friends or family who enjoy trying new scents, consider gifting them a holiday candle set this winter season. Nordstrom is currently selling a bunch of chic gift sets, and we rounded up a few of our favorites.

From French classics to trendy newcomer brands, we’ve got something for everyone below. If you’re on the hunt for more festive treats from Nordstrom, they’ve also got so many fun advent calendars to browse.

This Diptique Candle Set is perfect for the ultimate candle lover. It is a bit of a splurge but if you’ve got a friend that’s a fan of the brand, they’ll love this exclusive holiday set.

This Festive Votive Candle Set from Nest New York includes three of their most popular holiday scents: Holiday, Birchwood Pine and Blue Cypress. We personally love the gold detailing on each of the mini candles.

This Holiday Votive Candle Set from Boy Smells is seriously adorable — and the trendiest candle set in this round-up. It includes three mini candles and costs $50. We love the frosted glass, festive color and unique names.

If you are looking for a wide variety set the Voluspa Japonica Set of 4 Mini Pedestal Candles is a great option. From fig to lavender, there’s a high chance whoever you gift this to will fall in love with one of the enchanting scents.

