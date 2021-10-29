Fabletics Kicked Off Black Friday Early — You Can Get Leggings & Other Workout Gear for 80% Off

Finding motivation to workout, especially during the colder months is never easy. Having a cute outfit you feel confident in can be that extra push you need to stay active this winter. Whether you’re a mom on the go or heading to your favorite workout class, having a go-to pair of leggings from your favorite athleisure brand is necessary. We’ve got some great news for you — Fabletics kicked off their Black Friday sale way early this year. That means you can snag leggings and other athleisure wear at an absurd discount.

Everything is up to 80 percent off, so you better get shopping now — before everyone else finds out. The only catch is that you need to be a new VIP member, but it’s easy to sign up, and you can freeze your membership at any time. During this amazing sale, you can score two pairs of leggings for $24 or a whole outfit for $24.

High-Waisted Essential Cold Weather Leggings — $15.18, originally $75.95

These high-waisted essential cold weather leggings are perfect if you prefer outdoor workouts or if you spend a lot of time outside. They’ve got a warm lining, so you’ll be extra comfortable and come in four different colors. These are on sale for only $15.18 from $75.95. Talk about an amazing deal.

Oasis High-Waisted 7/8 Leggings — $14.98, originally $74.95

The oasis leggings are great for anyone who wants to be hands-free at the gym or during a workout. The pockets are such a nice touch and we love all of the fun color options. They’re also currently only $14.98, when they’re regularly $74.95. If you like breathable, light leggings, these are definitely a perfect option to try.

Harlow Reversible Medium Impact Sports Bra — $12.98, originally $64.95

This sports bra is ideal for anyone who enjoys a 2-for-1. It’s reversible, so you’re basically getting two sports bras for the price of one — not to mention it’s only $12.98 right now.

Eco-Conscious Pullover — $74.98, originally $14.98

As the weather gets colder, our need for sweatshirts grows stronger. This pullover is great if you’re looking for a light neutral to add to your closet. You can easily dress it up or down, one of the many reasons we love it.

This early Black Friday Fabletics sale is the perfect time to get ahead on your Christmas shopping. Seriously, no one enjoys scrambling last minute to find gifts. At 80 percent off how can you say no?

