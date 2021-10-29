Aldi Is Selling Affordable Dupes of Ina Garten’s Favorite Cookware

Look, it’s no secret we love Ina Garten. And when the Barefoot Contessa host raves about certain pieces of cookware, we’re quick to take note. More than that, we’ve also stocked up on many of her highly reviewed kitchen products. But let’s be honest, not all of her must-have cooking tools are affordable, including her beloved Le Creuset Dutch oven, which can run upwards of $600. That’s why when we find dupes of her pricier kitchen products, we can’t wait to give them a shot. This week, that includes Aldi’s limited-edition Crofton Cast Iron 6-Quart Dutch Oven, which is available through Nov. 2 for a mere fraction of the price.

Available for just a few more days at Aldi is the Crofton Cast Iron Dutch Oven. Sure, it’s not as high-quality as a Le Creuset, but it looks just as sleek, boasting a long-lasting porcelain enamel interior and exterior finish, features “superior heat retention and distribution,” and includes a two-year warranty. But the best part? It’s only $29.99.

Through Nov. 2, Aldi is also selling an affordable dupe of Garten’s favorite skillet, the Lodge skillet. While the Lodge skillet is currently available on Amazon for less than $20, Aldi’s version, the Crofton Cast Iron 10″ Skillet, is even cheaper at $9.99.

See y’all at Aldi!

