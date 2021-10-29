When Ina Garten swears by something, we listen up — because the Barefoot Contessa host has done anything but let us down in the kitchen. Not only does has multi-cookbook author, chef, and ultimate entertaining queen penned hundreds of delicious, approachable recipes, but Garten has also been very vocal about sharing exactly the cooking tools and utensils she keeps in her kitchen.

From tapered rolling pins and veggie peelers to KitchenAid standing mixers and All-Clad cookware sets, Garten updates the “shop” page on her website with a slew of highly curated, highly reviewed and trusted kitchen product recommendations. And the newest added to the list? A pepper mill.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

PepperMate Pepper Mill $36.97 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Available on Amazon for just under $40, the PepperMate Pepper Mill is an easy to use, manual high-volume grinder that allows you to, well, grind pepper (and salt!) using various settings, from fine to coarse. With its ergonomic design, it’s anything but awkward to use; and with the bottom cup feature (that serves two purposes: catches rogue pepper/salt and serves as a handy measuring cup), you’ll be the most efficient, mess-free chef in the kitchen.

“Created with a high-quality, non-corrosive ceramic grinder that is built into an impact-resistant plastic body, the PepperMate pepper mill comes packed with practicality, durability & elegance,” the product description states.

Garten isn’t the only chef to swear by this grinder, either. It’s also been used by celebrity chef Pierre Franey, plus it’s been seen on the Food Network, and featured in the New York Times, Fine Cooking, Cook’s Illustrated, Cooking Light, and Every Day with Rachel Ray.

Considering the same grinder costs $44.95 at Walmart, we’d suggest adding the one on Amazon to your cart ASAP.

Before you go, check out these Ina Garten-Approved holiday gift ideas: