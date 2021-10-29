Gwyneth Paltrow Just Launched a Cookware Line on Goop With a Popular Brand & It’s So Chic

High functioning cookware is always a priority. No one enjoys a pan that won’t heat evenly or is impossible to clean. However, having pots and pans that are pretty enough to display is a great way to elevate any kitchen (and make you feel a little more stylish cooking your kids mac and cheese). Who said you couldn’t have both?

You might be surprised where you can find one of the most stylish cookware sets on the market — goop. You might be more familiar with goop’s more unique collaborations like a vagina coloring book, a branded vibrator and goop skincare. Their latest one? A stunning cookware collection with GreenPan.

The neutral ecru and gold design of this collection will compliment and elevate everyone’s kitchen. So why not treat yourself early this holiday season?

This 10-piece set is perfect for anyone in need of an entire cookware revamp. It includes all of the essentials like a large and small frying pan, sauté pans, casserole dishes and even a sauce pan. It’ll cost you $300 and we think that price tag is totally worth the quantity and quality you’re getting in this set.

This 5QT Covered Casserole is perfect for cooking homemade soup or chili, and we love the sturdy handles and sleek design. Costing $150, we think its versatility makes that price tag worth it. Like all pieces in this collaboration, it’s clean, nontoxic, nonstick, and our personal favorite, dishwasher-safe.

If there is one pan you need in your kitchen, its a fry pan. These 10″ and 12″ fry pans are perfect for making scrambled eggs or sautéing veggies. They’re heat resistant up to 450°C, and you don’t have to worry about them releasing harmful fumes into the air. For $100, we think this set is a total steal.

