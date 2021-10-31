Ulta Just Gave Us the Best Halloween Treat — The ColourPop Nightmare Before Christmas Collection Is Available Now

When it comes to movie-inspired makeup looks, there’s one film that is the perfect blend of holiday hues and spooky style. The Nightmare Before Christmas has spawned everything from coloring books, to cookbooks, and so much more. And now, you can gift yourself or the biggest Nightmare Before Christmas fan in your life the perfect present with ColourPop’s The Nightmare Before Christmas makeup collection now at Ulta — but hurry, this line will sell out quickly.

In ColourPop’s new, cruelty-free collection, you can get anything from radiant red lipstick to glittering jelly eye shadow, and a powder palette fit for Sally herself. Each item is inspired by the holiday film, with product names that’ll surely ring a bell. Plus, every item is affordable, so you can stock up on your favorite products in time for the holidays. Check out our favorite selections from ColourPop’s newest collection.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Lipstick — $10

Give your lips a pop of color, courtesy of ColourPop, with this Nightmare Before Christmas Jack Skellington Lipstick. This lipstick comes in a fun tube with the iconic character embossed on the cartridge, featuring snowflakes made out of skeletons and Jack’s smiling face.

The Nightmare Before Christmas BFF Liquid Liner — $9

Want to add something unexpected to your look? The Nightmare Before Christmas BFF Liquid Liner features a bright white hue on a flexible tip that glides smoothly, creating the perfect line for your eyes.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Detail Blending Sponge — $8

Doing your makeup for a night out with your gals and ghouls is now so much fun thanks to The Nightmare Before Christmas Zero Detail Blending Sponge. Use this adorable, spooky sponge to add the finishing touches to your airbrushed look, or add a bit of concealer where you need it.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Jelly Much Shadow — $10

You can sparkle this holiday season with a bit of glitter thanks to The Nightmare Before Christmas Jelly Much Shadow from ColourPop. This water-based gel shadow comes in three colors: Shock (pink), Lock (blue), and Barrel (gold). Pick your poison and give your eyes a vibrant look.

The Nightmare Before Christmas Pressed Powder Palette — $22

Finally, give your makeup look the finishing touch with The Nightmare Before Christmas Pressed Powder Palette. This color set features a dozen hues inspired by the movie that will add a bit of color, or a subtle neutral to any look. With names inspired by the movie, any fan of the beloved animated film will absolutely love this ColourPop product.

