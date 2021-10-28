Hurry — Amazon’s Early Black Friday Sale Includes Up To 47% Off Shark Vacuum Cleaners & It Only Lasts Today

As the holidays get closer and closer, we’re on the lookout for deals and sales practically anywhere and everywhere. Luckily, Amazon’s Epic Daily Deals, which basically feels like an early Black Friday sale, is here with some major savings on household essentials. You can shop a number of Shark vacuum cleaners and more of the brand’s household products right now and save up to 47 percent. But hurry — these deals will be gone in only a matter of hours.

Shark has a number of essentials that will keep your home completely spotless this holiday season. Between vacuuming, mopping, and more, each item will maintain your home’s picturesque look and feel all season long and beyond. Plus, these items have some major upgrades, too, including voice command and in-app connection. Don’t believe us? Just take a look at our round-up of Shark items that will take your cleaning routine to a whole new level!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum — 47% Off

Image: Shark Shark.

Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum $318.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Tired of vacuuming every day? Well, with the Shark IQ Self-Empty Base Robot Vacuum, those days are long gone. Let this little gadget go to work and collect up to 30 days of dirt and debris around your home. This little vacuum packs a punch with deep-cleaning power to tackle debris of large and small quantities — even pet hair. You can use the SharkClean app or voice activate with Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant to set up cleanings for particular rooms at anytime. Practical and high-tech — what more could you want?

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner — 46% Off

Image: Shark Shark.

Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner $48.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

You know those autumn and winter days where everything between dirt, mud, and sleet gets tracked through your house? Fortunately with the Shark Steam Pocket Mop Hard Floor Cleaner, scrubbing away those messes on your hardwood floor will be a cinch. This mop can turn ordinary water into super hot steam, giving your floor the care it needs. This comes with two washable microfiber pads that lift and lock dirt, so you can say goodbye to your old mop. You’ll be glad you invested in this mop.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum — 40% Off

Image: Shark Shark.

Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum $119.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Picture this: you have a holiday party coming up, or the family is coming to your house for your first time hosting Thanksgiving or Christmas. Is every nook and cranny of your home spotless? With the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Professional Upright Vacuum, you won’t have to second-guess. This vacuum can move around your home with ease, and it lifts up to get those hard-to-reach corners of nearly any room. Every inch of your house will be spotless, thanks to this miracle machine.

Shark Pro+ Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with Disposable VacMop Pad — 26% Off

Image: Shark Shark.

Shark Pro+ Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with Disposable VacMop Pad $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Finally, we’ve found the product that will help you vacuum and mop at once with total ease. The Shark Pro+ Cordless Hard Floor Vacuum Mop with Disposable VacMop Pad is essential for hardwood floor care and combines vacuuming and mopping with total ease. The all-in-one pad locks dirts and cleans up messes with the help of a dampening spray to wipe away whatever has tarnished your floors. The powerful vacuum goes to work too, suctioning up debris and dirt. You can get rid of the pad once it’s been used with the no-touch disposable function. It’s that easy!

Before you go, check out our top holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: