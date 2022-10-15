Jennifer Aniston & Sofia Vergara Swear By This Smoothing Face Mask That Shoppers Say Makes Them Feel Like a Goddess

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It can be hard to find a skincare product that is worth splurging on and buying again and again. Luckily, Jennifer Aniston has an answer for you. Back in 2017, Aniston revealed some of her favorite beauty and skincare products that she buys in bulk. Specifically, she loves this one award-winning clay mask, saying, “There are so many wonderful ones out there. [But] Charlotte Tilbury has a great one right now.” And the one she’s referring to is the Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask.

And she’s not the only one who adores this clay mask, because Modern Family alum Sofia Vergara also swears by it, per Hola.

So why do people adore this product? LEt’s find out.

After one use, many customers reported having brilliantly dewy skin. The supercharged formula is actually based on an ancient Mediterranean beauty recipe comprising Spanish clay and sweet almond oil for optimal moisture. There are also ingredients like rosehip oil for revitalization and Vitamin C for brightening. Related story Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham Swear By These High-Quality Eye Masks — & They're 20% Off

Customers rave about this product, one of which claims she is a “goddess because of this product,” saying “I was skeptical about how good these masks were but once you try it, you never ever go back… this mask plumped out little dehydration lines in my forehead and I was so pleased!! My skin feels so much smoother and the smoothness and softness last so long!!!”

It also claims to both smooth and brightens the skin, with over 80 percent of people agreeing that their skin appeared brighter, smoother, and even softer.

The Charlotte Tilbury Goddess Skin Clay Mask retails for $55 at Sephora, Amazon , and the Charlotte Tilbury website.

And if you’re itching for more Jennifer Aniston favorites, she’s also expressed love for a Charlotte Tilbury lipstick.

