These Dash Mini Waffle Makers Are Perfect For The Holidays — & They’re Under $20

The temperatures have dropped and we can feel winter getting closer, which means the holidays are just around the corner. That’s right, before you know it, you’ll be wrapping presents, decorating your home, and trimming your Christmas tree with tinsel, ornaments, and more. As you get your home festive for the holidays, why not have some fun with it by starting every morning off with Dash’s Mini Waffle Makers with holiday designs? There are two prints available right now that we absolutely love — and they’re on Amazon and Nordstrom for less than $20.

These adorable mini waffle makers come in two different prints that look the way the jolly holidays feel. Beyond waffles, you can use these little kitchen gadgets to make hash browns, paninis, and more. All you have to do is plug in the mini waffle maker, and you’re ready to cook. The non-stick sides make sure that food-removal is quick and easy — because you shouldn’t have to wait to enjoy your breakfast confection. Even if you’re not getting this waffle maker for yourself, it can make the perfect holiday party host(ess) gift or present for your loved one. Check out the two cute designs below!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker Machine in Holiday Tree — Aqua $17.99 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

This Dash Mini Waffle Maker with the Holiday Tree print in Aqua will put a smile on any old miser’s face. With snowflakes, white and green Christmas trees, and a smiling snowman, who could resist this adorable little kitchen gadget (currently on Amazon)? This compact and lightweight waffle maker is perfect for those snowy days indoors when you just need a warm, buttery waffle to start your day.

Image: Dash Dash.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker in White Tree $19.99 Buy now Sign Up

If retro is more your style, check out this Dash Mini Waffle Maker in White Tree print at Nordstrom. Just like the previous style, this mini waffle maker is ready to go as soon as you plug it in to an outlet. Pour in your waffle mix and get ready for some delightful scents filling up your kitchen. Just look at the little Christmas trees on the print, too! Hues of orange and green will give your kitchen a fun, festive pop of color with this little kitchen appliance.

Before you go, check out these stocking stuffer ideas for absolutely everyone on your list:

