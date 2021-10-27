Oprah’s Favorite Tea Brand Just Released An Advent Calendar At Nordstrom & We’re Obsessed With What’s Inside

For those who prefer herbal tea over cocoa, Nordstrom has the perfect advent calendar for you. This Oprah-favorite tea brand just released a tea-themed advent calendar, and it’s already at the top of many people’s wishlists. Count down the holiday season with 24 separate, calming tea options for you to try out every day. And why not count down with an Oprah-approved brand? Oprah has listed Vahdam Teas as one of her Favorite Things in 2018 and 2019, and with the advent calendar, we’re sure it’ll make the list again.

Because loose-leaf teas are a fan-favorite, Vahdam listened to the public and made the advent calendar all loose-leaf teas! Some of the teas you’ll find inside are Lemon-Spiced Green Tea, Chamomile, Black Teas, and more so you can soothe your way through the holiday season. The advent calendar will also feature customer favorites like original masala chai, sweet cinnamon spice masala chai, herbal tea, and turmeric, ginger herbal tea tisane, to name a few.

Vahdem Teas Christmas Advent Calendar Set of 24 Loose Leaf Teas. Nordstrom.

The teas are all-natural, they’re non-GMO, vegan, gluten-free, and made with the best ingredients Vahdam can find.

And by buying the advent calendar, you’re doing some good as well. Vahdam Teas donates one percent of revenue toward their TEAch Me program helps raise money for the education of tea growers’ children in India.

Nordstrom instructs to steep the tea leaves in seven ounces of water for a few minutes for the best results.

