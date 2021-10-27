This TikTok-Favorite Blush Is Finally Back in Stock — But Not for Long

This world-famous, incredibly sought-after blush is in stock — but who knows for how long. The internet has wanted its hands on this blush for months, and Charlotte Tilbury has finally answered their pleas. The Beauty Light Wand in Pinkgasm is finally back!

Celebrities like Meghan Markle and Salma Hayek have been obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury products. They use them to achieve that natural glow, and this blush may be their most popular makeup product yet — also in part because of its popularity on a certain social media app.

It’s been a favorite amongst the TikTok community ever since influencer and singer Madison Beer raved about it in Vogue. Since then, the internet has gone crazy for the pearlescent blush, and it keeps selling out. Literally, one Pinkgasm is sold every eight seconds.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte Tilbury.

The super-blendable blush and highlighting duo give everyone a velvety glow that everyone is obsessing over. Because it’s both a blush and highlighter, it gives a gorgeous, natural glow to your cheeks.

It contains Sensorial oil to give your skin a silky feel, brightening pigments for a radiant finish, and Lindera extract for that youthful glow everyone loves. So not only does it give you a healthy glow, it’s actually good for your skin.

The applicator is even thoughtfully designed. The soft cushion pad fills with blush, which is then evenly dispensed on your cheeks. It’s perfect for people who love contouring.

Image: Charlotte Tilbury. Charlotte Tilbury.

Now if you still want that beautiful glow, but are not the biggest fan of cream products, no worries. Charlotte Tilbury also has an iconic two-toned blush and highlight duo. The Charlotte Tilbury Cheek to Chic Pillow Talk Original retails for $40.

