Nordstrom Just Got New UGG Slippers & Boots — & We Bet These Cozy Shoes Are Going To Sell Out

We loved UGGs back in the early 2000s, and twenty years later, we love them just as much. They’re the coziest slippers and boots out there, and winter is coming. If you’re in need of some new UGGs, we’ve got good news for you — some new styles just dropped on Nordstrom. We’re obsessed with these new UGG boots and slippers. Who doesn’t love stocking up on the coziest shoes right before it starts snowing? So we checked out the newest styles and found some of the coziest on the website.

But because UGG’s popularity has definitely not waned over the years, we recommend buying a style right away if you see one that you like. These slippers and boots will sell out in as little as days if you wait, so don’t throw away your shot!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The UGG Genuine Shearling Slipper comes in four stylish colors that work with any outfit — going out or lounging around. The snug shoe has a genuine shearling lining, making it possibly the softest slipper your toes will ever come across. And because of the lining, your feet will stay dry and cozy all winter long. Plus, the suede outline also makes it super fashionable. Keep in mind that they run large, so Nordstrom recommends you order a size down.

Because of the different colors, these slippers can range anywhere between $120-$130.

The Cozette Genuine Shearling Slipper is the epitome of treating yourself. The UGGpure wool and genuine shearling material are like no other, and your feet will stay as warm as can be all season. So for those UGG lovers that have been looking for an updated style, look no further.

The plush slippers come in two colors and retail for only $80.

This mini boot is a classic UGG, but with a bit of a twist. It’s a more compact, and cuter, version of the basic UGG boot. And it’s just as comfy! The combination of genuine shearling and leather makes it the ultimate cold weather shoe.

It comes in seven gorgeous colors and retails for $140.

