Jennifer Aniston & Victoria Beckham Swear By These High-Quality Eye Masks

No matter how famous you are, you still have to deal with under-eye circles and wrinkles. It’s a universal problem that we all want solutions for. Luckily, there is one — and we even found one option for morning people and another for night owls. This celeb-loved brand could be your new holy grail product for the holiday season. Stars like Kim Kardashian, Candice Swanepoel, Victoria Beckham, and Jennifer Aniston are obsessed with this brand’s eye masks.

Victoria Beckham’s Go-To Eye Masks

Victoria Beckham’s go-to eye mask is the 111SKIN Celestial Black Diamond Eye Mask Box. And we know this because she can’t resist posting about the stunning black eye masks to social media whenever she can.

The high-quality formula contains retinol for re-texturing skin, vitamins to improve discoloration, and a potent peptide for fine lines. They claim this formula and eye mask is perfect for the night owls and frequent flyers of your mom group, so no wonder Posh Spice loves them so much. After cleaning your skin, apply the eye masks to both eyes and leave them on for twenty minutes for more hydrated skin!

Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Eye Masks

Now if you’re more of a morning bird, maybe consider Jennifer Aniston’s recommended eye masks: 111SKIN’s Rose Gold Illuminating Eye Mask. She divulged that it’s one of her absolute favorite skin care products in a Vogue India interview.

This eye mask awakens and illuminates your under eyes so you’re ready to go for the day! It’s infused with rose extract to help with moisture and colloidal gold for anti-aging properties. Apply it like you would any other eye mask and be prepared for fresher-looking skin!

