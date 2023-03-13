If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

We may be headed into warm weather, but that doesn’t mean you have to stop your roasting, braising, simmering, baking, and stewing. And for all that tasty goodness, you need a high-quality Dutch oven. And what other cooking vessels can do all of the above and look so good while doing it that you might want to leave it on the stovetop even when you’re not using it, just as decor?

Now, some top-notch Dutch ovens, like those from Le Creuset, can get pretty pricey. So when we saw that Lodge, one of Ina Garten’s favorite brands, was selling a covered enameled cast iron Dutch oven for less than $100 on Amazon, we knew we had a duty to share the news with the world!

Regularly on sale for $133, you can pick up a 6-quart Lodge Dutch oven for just $79.90 right now on Amazon. Considering that a similar model from Le Creuset or Staub would cost hundreds, that’s a great deal.

And just like Le Creuset, Lodge sells their cast iron cookware in so many fun colors, like the gorgeous Blue Dutch oven below.

Lodge Dutch Oven

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Dutch Oven, Blue $79.90 Buy now

And if this lilac color doesn’t convince you that you can (and should!) cook with a Dutch oven in the spring, then we don’t know what will.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Dutch Oven, Lilac $79.90 Buy now

And, of course, you can never go wrong with Oyster White.

Courtesy of Lodge.

Lodge Dutch Oven, Oyster White $79.90 Buy now

Whatever your kitchen color scheme, and whatever you plan on cooking this spring and summer, there’s a Lodge Dutch oven for you. They make great gifts, too!

