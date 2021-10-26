This Best-Selling Shampoo & Scalp Massager Brush Is 32% Percent Off For A Limited Time

Do you feel like your scalp and hair isn’t getting quite as clean as it should? If the answer is yes, you might want to add this highly sought-after brush to your shower routine. It helps your hair stay stunning, reduces dandruff, and creates a soothing experience with the massage tool. And now, the HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush and Scalp Massager on sale for less than $7. It normally retails for $10.

The shampoo brush is an Amazon customer favorite, especially since it works with just about any hair type. Short, long, or as curly as can be — it can work with it all. The brush is also extremely easy to use with an ergonomic handle, and those with long nails won’t have to worry about their gorgeous manicure chipping. It’s also easy to clean, hygienic, and long-lasting. The brush is made of safe silicone, meaning it is soft enough that it won’t hurt your sensitive scalp but pliable enough to get the job done.

HEETA Scalp Care Hair Brush and Massager $6.77 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

One Amazon customer said that this is their holy grail, saying, “I use it when I put the shampoo on, then I scrub my scalp and loosen all the products from the week. This massager feels so good I look forward to my scalp cleansing process. I would highly recommend this device. I have another brand [massager] and they are not created equal.”

Another customer said this is a wildly accessible product, saying, “I have some health issues that make the motions of washing your hair painful in my hands and elbows… I am pleasantly surprised at how much more comfortable it was to use! The silicone isn’t too hard, and the whole thing is lightweight.”

