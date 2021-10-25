Amazon’s Having a Massive Flash Sale on Rugs — And You Can Score This Boho Option for 55% Off Today

If you’ve been looking for that rug to perfectly complete of your home’s aesthetic, we’re here to tell you that your search stops here. Amazon is having a huge flash sale for rugs, and we found the best bohemian rug. Normally retailing for $100, the Rugshop Geometric Bohemian Design Area Rug is now only $44.50. You know how costly rugs can get, so this is a huge deal.

The grey rug is perfect for any home aesthetic and is something out of our dreams. Originally made in Turkey, the tasteful, geometric design can be the perfect accessory for any home. The rug is made 100% of polypropylene, making it easy to clean. It doesn’t shed and is as soft as can be, so it’s perfect for those high-traffic areas. So not only is it easy to vacuum, it will last for years to come. The rug is five by seven feet, so it’s perfect for any home: from studio to mansion.

Customers left and right have been raving about the rug. One reviewer raved about it, saying how much they love it, “It looks so nice in here and it’s so soft!! We used the carpet cleaner on it, since there is a bit of a “new rug” smell when it comes, and it’s even softer now and smells great! The design is really cool! Highly recommend!”

Another Amazon reviewer wrote, “I honestly am In love with this rug! It ties the room together really well and Not only is this rug pretty stain-resistant but it also hides dirt really well! And as a mom of two boys, you could imagine my excitement.”

If you want to explore other rug options, Amazon has no shortage with their flash sale.

