Celebrity Hairstylists Say This Spray Will Keep Your Frizz Under Control & Help You Achieve This Trend

Hollywood hairstylists have been obsessed with this miracle brand. Jennifer Lopez’s hairstylist, Chris Appleton, credits J-Lo’s luscious locks to this spray. And even celebrity hairstylist Hollie Rose Clarke recommended it to Glamour for achieving the silkiest hair. So you know that this product is the real deal if J-Lo used it for her iconic Superbowl performance.

There’s this multi-award-winning anti-frizz spray reason is called “supernatural” and is only $28. It’s listed as one of InStyle’s Best Beauty Buys List for 2021, and this product is what many buyers are attributing to their “glass hair,” which means that it looks shiny, smooth, soft and all-around stunning.

The results from the mist are almost instant, and they last through three shampoos. And it’s the whole shebang: vegan, gluten free, sulfate free, cruelty free, and paraben free.

It may seem like you have to do everything to achieve gorgeous, glass hair, but with this product, it only takes three steps. They recommend using it by applying it liberally to damp hair, combing through, then blow-drying for the best results.

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray retails for only $28 on Amazon.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Image: Color Wow. Amazon.

Color Wow Supernatural Spray $28 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

It both controls the frizziest hair but also is humidity proof. So even those whose mortal enemies are the sun, this spray has you covered. But don’t just take our word for it, here are a few things some customers had to say:

One Amazon reviewer gushed over the product, saying, “This product is incredible. I have thick, coarse hair and my hair looks great on day six as it did on day one!”

Another reviewer wrote, “This product is amazing! If you have ever had real Keratin by a hairstylist and loved it, then this is the next best thing! It sprays on like a fine mist of water. Zero residues! No gummy or greasy feeling.”

Now, if you’re on the hunt for something for your dry scalp, Color Wow has a great product for that as — Color Wow Dream Cocktail retails for $26 on Amazon.

Image: COLOR WOW. Amazon.

COLOR WOW Dream Cocktail $26 on Amazon.com Buy now Sign Up

Before you go, check out our top foolproof holiday gifts for absolutely everyone on your list: