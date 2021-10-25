Have you ever gotten so entranced in your work or a new novel that you forget about your coffee? And then before you know it, it’s turned into become awful and lukewarm? Well, that occurrence will be a thing of the past this holiday season, thanks to the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer.

That’s right, you don’t need to get an expensive, self-warming coffee mug. It’s on sale for $12 right now, and everyone wants to get their hands on it. The 17-watt mug warmer can keep any of your favorite cold-weather beverages steamy all day long in less than two minutes. From the hottest cup of cocoa to your favorite tea, it ensures to keep every drink you want hot for even the slowest drinkers.

Along with being unbelievably convenient, it is highly accessible and easy to use. The surface wipes clean, it’s easy to switch on, and has a longer power cord for those houses with scarce power outlets. Plus, you can take it just about anywhere — from your best friend’s house to the local coffee shop.

It also fits virtually any mug, even the most decorative holiday mug in your cabinet.

It’s currently the #1 product on Amazon’s list of “Tea & Espresso Beverage Warmers” and for good reason. Many of the people who buy it are obsessed with it, calling it their “go-to” for keeping their beloved drinks toasty.

One Amazon reviewer wrote, “…My coffee was comfortably warm, not scolding but perfectly toasty to cuddle up with and drink with easy… I recommend for those who always get to their drinks after they have cooled.”

Another reviewer wrote, “It’s going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer [and] I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I’ve gotten. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I’ve purchased.”

The Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is $12, but it’s normally $16, so get it while it’s still on sale.

