Dermstore Just Dropped Must-Have Holiday Gift Sets, Including Peter Thomas Roth, Olaplex, NuFACE & More

We’re only a few days away from November, which is peak holiday shopping season. Beat the crowds and get a jump on your gifting with the help of Dermstore. The beauty retailer just released a ton of holiday gift sets that you can add to your cart right now. Everyone loves gift sets, because you get to try a sampling of your favorite brands and save a few bucks. Most of the Dermstore skincare, makeup and haircare sets we rounded up below are value sets, which means that you’re getting a deal. In one particular case, you can save up to $140 when you opt for one of the holiday gift sets below.

Whether you want to get yourself a little early gift to preemptively reward yourself for dealing with the holiday stress or get your shopping out of the way, Dermstore has plenty of options. From exfoliating skincare sets to chic scrunchie sets, there’s a lot to love at Dermstore. It’ll be hard to just pick one or two sets to purchase. We rounded up our nine favorites below.

Peter Thomas Roth

Valued at $215, you can save $140 on this five-mask gift set. You’ll get the Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Mask, Pumpkin Enzyme Mask Enzymatic Dermal Resurfacer, 24K Gold Pure Luxury Lift & Firm Mask and Cucumber De-Tox Hydra-Gel Eye Patches.

Peter Thomas Roth Mask-A-Holic Kit $75

Dermstore

This budget-friendly winter gift set, called BeautyFix, was specially designed by Dermstore. You get six luxe skincare and hair products, including slip midi scrunchie, ClarityRx Down + Dirty, Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix, Sunday Riley C.E.O. Vitamin C Rich Hydration Cream, Lancer Skincare Active Rejuvenation Serum and Elemis Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix.

BeautyFIX Treat Yourself: Winter Prep 1 kit $24.99

Olaplex

Get to try TikTok’s favorite hair care line, which is valued at $90. No. 3 Hair Perfector, No. 0 Intense Bond Building Hair Treatment, No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and No. 8 Bond Repair Moisture Mask.

Olaplex Anniversary Exclusive 4 piece $69

slip

Get your hair a special treat — these chic long-fiber mulberry silk are way gentler on your hair than your usual suspects. With this set, you get four festive scrunchies cutely packaged in an ornament.

slip Holiday Bauble 2021 Night Life $27

RMS Beauty

Get a glowy look with this high-quality makeup set. You’ll get Tinted Daily Lip Balm in Sunset Lane, Twilight Kiss Lip2Cheek and Luminizing Powder.

RMS Beauty Eternal Sunset Collection $48

NuFACE

This celeb- and beauty-editor favorite microcurrent device. This device reduces the appearance of wrinkles and contouring your face. You’ll save $59 when you get this set. In addition to the platinum shimmer NuFACE mini, you’ll also receive a Hydrating Aqua Gel Microcurrent Activator, Clean Sweep Applicator Brush and a travel case.

Nuface Mini Hydrate and Contour Mini Gift Set $209

Shiseido

Valued at $105, this gift set brightens dull skin and disappears dark spots. You’ll get the White Lucent Overnight Cream & Mask, Ultimune Power Infusing Concentrate, White Lucent Illuminating Micro-Spot Serum and White Lucent Brightening Gel Cream.

Shiseido White Lucent Brightening Beauties $89.25

Dr. Dennis Gross

Shrink your pores and reduce the appearance of wrinkles on both your face and body with this Dr. Dennis Gross set. You’ll receive the Alpha Beta Extra Strength Daily Peel, Alpha Beta Pore Perfecting Gel Cleanser and Alpha Beta Exfoliating Body Treatment. You’ll save $59 on this gift set.

Dr Dennis Gross Let It Glow Set $88

VIRTUE

Show your scalp some love this holiday season with this treatment gift set from VIRTUE. You’ll get a Topical Scalp Supplement, Scalp Exfoliating Treatment and a massage tool in this set, which is valued at $100.

VIRTUE Scalp Treatment Kit $90

