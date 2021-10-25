Chewy Just Dropped the Most Adorable Disney Holiday Collection & Yes, Your Pet Needs All of It

I know it may seem a little early to already be thinking about holiday shopping (it’s not even Halloween yet!), but due to all of the anticipated supply chain shortages happening this year, shoppers are buying up presents sooner than ever. And yes, that includes presents for your pets. In fact, holiday shopping for pets is probably some of the most fun and stress-free holiday shopping because they love whatever you get them and all of the options are downright adorable. And speaking of adorable, did we mention that Chewy just dropped the cutest collection of Disney-themed holiday products that we’ve ever seen? It’s true! Let us show you.

Chewy’s newest Disney holiday collection dropped today and it features everything from toys to cute outfits, food bowls and even beds!

These cute squeaky toys are shaped like holiday peppermints but with Mickey Mouse ears, of course.

Mickey & Minnie Mouse Peppermints $9.98

If your pup has been extra good this year, why not splurge and grab them this six-pack of Disney-themed holiday toys?

Mickey Mouse & Friends Toys $12.98

If you’re looking for something a bit more fashionable, why not opt for this cute hat that will keep your pet warm and cozy while letting everyone know that they love Disney just as much as you do.

Disney Pet Hat $12.59

And while we’re on the topic of warm and cozy, how about this ultra-plush bed for The Nightmare Before Christmas mega fans?

'The Nightmare Before Christmas' Bed $19.98

You can shop the entire Disney holiday collection on Chewy’s website.

