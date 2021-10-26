Elf Matching Pajamas for the Entire Family Are Here — & You Can Skip The 7 Levels of the Candy Cane Forest to Get Yours

We all know that the best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear. But before you start caroling down the street, maybe you should stock up on some festive pajamas that are perfect for the holiday season — and won’t make you look like a cotton-headed ninny muggins. Children’s clothing brand Hanna Andersson is selling pajamas inspired by the 2003 holiday movie Elf right now, and you can shop styles for every member of your family.

This collection of pajamas puts a fun, festive spin on the Hanna Andersson brand. If you’re a fan of the their apparel, pajamas, and styles, you can expect that same comforting feel with these pajamas. Each set of pajamas comes complete with references to the beloved Will Ferrell movie, including Buddy’s spaghetti and syrup combo, Mr. Narwhal, and so much more. Everyone in the family can have their own set that would surely earn a seal of approval from Buddy himself. Take a look at some of our favorite selections below!

Women’s Warner Bros Elf Long John Top In Organic Cotton — $50

This soft organic long John cotton shirt is perfect for the holiday season. Slip away into slumber dreaming of nothing but sugarplums and more holiday goodness. This set, along with the pants that you can purchase here, features the iconic Elf image, Mr. Narwhal, snow globes and more in a creative fun design. It’s an absolute must-have this holiday season.

Baby Warner Bros Elf Sleeper In Organic Cotton — $46

Is there a little elf-in-training in your house? Well, this adorable baby onesie is totally perfect for the days leading up to Christmas. With sizes ranging from newborn to 3 years old, even the littlest members of your family can get in on the festive pajama fun.

Warner Bros Elf Rib Knit Dress

Rounding out these cute Christmas sets is this super cute knit dress. Sporting that same pattern as the previous two picks, this nightgown will have your little elf twirling to their heart’s content as Christmas gets closer and closer.

